Filosofia font Booklet (first pages) – School Project

The booklet conveys the characteristics of the Filosofia font to the customer. For this purpose, we have considered what might be of interest to the buyer of our font. The booklet contains information about the designer of the font, the anatomy of the letters and the characteristics of their classification group. In addition, there is a list of all font styles from the Filosofia family and several examples of use from the past years until today.

My colleague @benj_aminotto and I worked together on a school project.

The assignment was to create a booklet for a font family and present it as if my colleague and I were a font publishing company. The font family in question is Filosofia from Zuzana Licko.

Fonts used:

Filsofia

Kano Typeface

Picture used:

medium.com/atomic-robot/in-a-mans-world-zuzana-licko-79f6677c8cf5

