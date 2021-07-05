Pledge74 logo

Stephen Plodinec

Logo for the San Jose Earthquakes' Pledge74 initiative (pledge74.org) and two unused concepts: one which incorporates the Quakes shield shape, and my favorite, which would not look out of place on a whole-grain cereal box.

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
