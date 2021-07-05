Farnoosh

ezShop _ Logo Design dribble creative logos graphic art graphic design illustration concept logo muse logo best logo persian logo artificial intelligence logo online logo shopping logo creative logo brand branding logo design logo
EzShop is a smart shopping assistant that allows users to search based on their needs. Information is extracted from different parts of the web and displayed based on user preference .

Ways to communicate with me :
Email :farnoosh.mahmoodizade@gmail.com
Behance:https://www.behance.net/farnoosh10c12a
Instgram:https://www.instagram.com/farnoosh.mhz20/v

