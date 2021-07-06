𝕮𝖑𝖊́𝖒𝖊𝖓𝖙 𝕸𝖊𝖗𝖔𝖚𝖆𝖓𝖎

Arianespace ⏤ Smallsat rideshare

𝕮𝖑𝖊́𝖒𝖊𝖓𝖙 𝕸𝖊𝖗𝖔𝖚𝖆𝖓𝖎
𝕮𝖑𝖊́𝖒𝖊𝖓𝖙 𝕸𝖊𝖗𝖔𝖚𝖆𝖓𝖎
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

👨🏻‍🚀 Last work for for Arianespace - Smallsat rideshare
✨ Oct 2020 ⏤ Pitch won w/ La Nouvelle
🤜🏼 Motion by Gwenael Serieys

👉🏼 Available for #freelance ⏤ Let's talk !
___________________________________________________

INTERACTIVE DESIGN
WebsiteLinkedinBehance

PHOTOGRAPHY
WebsiteLinkedinBehanceInstagram

𝕮𝖑𝖊́𝖒𝖊𝖓𝖙 𝕸𝖊𝖗𝖔𝖚𝖆𝖓𝖎
𝕮𝖑𝖊́𝖒𝖊𝖓𝖙 𝕸𝖊𝖗𝖔𝖚𝖆𝖓𝖎
Tryin' to make the internet great again 🤘🏼✨
Hire Me

More by 𝕮𝖑𝖊́𝖒𝖊𝖓𝖙 𝕸𝖊𝖗𝖔𝖚𝖆𝖓𝖎

View profile
    • Like