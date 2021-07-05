Historical Battle Diagrams for "A Band Of Lovers" Print & E-Book

For the 2021 historical title, "A Band Of Lovers", I worked with author Graeme O'May to create several battle diagrams depicting O'May's interpretation of the Sacred Band's role in several ancient historical battles. This was a very engaging project drawing on my experience and training in history and geography.

In addition to O'May's expertise in classical narratives, I used previous battle diagrams, OpenStreetMap, Wikipedia, and live-sketching with the author over Zoom as inputs when creating the diagrams. I employed a modern, black-and-white visual style to make the maps for accessible to new audiences and for high-quality reproduction in print and e-books using Illustrator and Figma.

A Band Of Lovers, Graeme O'May, 2021: https://amzn.to/3yr8KE8

Maps adapted from Stamen Design and OpenStreetMap contributors, Used with Creative Commons (CC BY 3.0) and Open Data Commons Open Database License (ODbL).