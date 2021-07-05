Eid Al Adha Wishing Social Media & Facebook Cover

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
If you want it then go to the link https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/eid-ul-adha-wishing-social-media-design/
Its only for 0.50$.
These unique designs for the upcoming Eid-Ul-Adha.
You can use these designs on your social media profile/group/page etc.
Features:
1. Easy to Edit
2. Editable Font
3. Free Font Used
4. Well Layer Organized
5. Font Name: a) Asiyah Script- Download it from Google
b) Montserrat- Download it from Google
Files Included:
1. 3 Separate Folder for Cover, Story and Social Post Design
2. 1 EPS, 1 JPEG, 1 PDF and 1 SVG file in Facebook Cover Design Folder
3. 1 EPS, 1 JPEG, 1 PDF and 1 SVG file in Instagram Story Design Folder
4. 1 EPS, 1 JPEG, 1 PDF and 1 SVG file in Social Media Post Design Folder
Thank you