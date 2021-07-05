ALFAYSAL 360

Eid Al Adha Wishing Social Media & Facebook Cover

Eid Al Adha Wishing Social Media & Facebook Cover
If you want it then go to the link https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/eid-ul-adha-wishing-social-media-design/
Its only for 0.50$.

These unique designs for the upcoming Eid-Ul-Adha.
You can use these designs on your social media profile/group/page etc.

Features:
1. Easy to Edit
2. Editable Font
3. Free Font Used
4. Well Layer Organized
5. Font Name: a) Asiyah Script- Download it from Google
b) Montserrat- Download it from Google

Files Included:
1. 3 Separate Folder for Cover, Story and Social Post Design
2. 1 EPS, 1 JPEG, 1 PDF and 1 SVG file in Facebook Cover Design Folder
3. 1 EPS, 1 JPEG, 1 PDF and 1 SVG file in Instagram Story Design Folder
4. 1 EPS, 1 JPEG, 1 PDF and 1 SVG file in Social Media Post Design Folder

Thank you

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
