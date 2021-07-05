Aurelia Magentha

Flores Local Pride

Flores Local Pride app design 2d animation vector illustration animation
I made this work based on a request from my client. She wanted this work to celebrate the flores traditional holiday and be displayed in her house.

I also give details on the traditional clothes as the main icon of this image.

App: Adobe Illustrator

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
