Exploration - Remote Jobs App

Here's a remote jobs App exploration which is I've made illustrations with texture style. Basically, this App would help users to all jobs that can do with the remote way and we also can see the status of jobs vacancies that we've applied for. Feel free to leave a comment, more screen soon. Thank you
