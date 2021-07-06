Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Exploration - Remote Jobs App

Exploration - Remote Jobs App work from home work hire minimalist clean remote job job vacancy job ux vector app design ui illustration
Here's a remote jobs App exploration which is I've made illustrations with texture style. Basically, this App would help users to all jobs that can do with the remote way and we also can see the status of jobs vacancies that we've applied for. Feel free to leave a comment, more screen soon. Thank you

