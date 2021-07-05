voravit euavatanakorn

Geometric Shape Frames Svg Border Clipart Illustrator Vector

voravit euavatanakorn
voravit euavatanakorn
  • Save
Geometric Shape Frames Svg Border Clipart Illustrator Vector triangle hexagon polygon pentagon square circle rectangle border pattern pdf png jpg logo illustration graphic design illustrator eps dxf
Download color palette

✔ This listing is for a digital download. No physical product will be shipped.
✔ This is a BLANK template perfect for creating your own personalized objects! You will need to add your own images, text, or design.
✔ This is not an automated template.

The ZIP archive contains SVG EPS PNG and PDF files.

-------------------------------------
5 F I L E T Y P E S
-------------------------------------
SVG - Cutting Software e.g Cricut Design Space
EPS - Cutting Software e.g Silhouette Studio
DXF - Cutting Software e.g Silhouette Studio
PDF - Professional or at-home printing
PNG - 300 dpi

The PDF files are made to be printed on Letter, A4, or A3 paper, but these PDF files are vector-based, this means that the quality is good at any size, and they can be printed on any size of paper. The SVG files are also vector-based.

All rights reserved.
All designs are ©doodeebox

Thanks so much for visiting my shop
Voravit Euavatanakorn @doodeebox

Download https://www.etsy.com/uk/listing/1029790030/geometric-shape-frames-svg-border

F3f5011dbf068e1261623c0b6f724f65
Rebound of
Geometric Rectangle Circle Square Pentagon Hexagon Triangle
By voravit euavatanakorn
voravit euavatanakorn
voravit euavatanakorn

More by voravit euavatanakorn

View profile
    • Like