My 1st ever collection I have created and I'm very proud of it. Making this collection kept me active in being creative. It always brings me such joy to do work I enjoy doing more. Each product is handmade as well! I haven't been able to justify the cost of getting my work manufactured as I don't make much of a profit at all with any of my work.
Price starting at $3.50
Whole Bundle of collection: $20
Details:
3 by 3" Lemon Notepad
4.25 by 5.5" Summer Notepad
2 by 6" Bookmarks
4.5 by 6.5" Sticker Sheet
Link to purchase bundle or individual items:
Summer Collection
