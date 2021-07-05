VIDHARSHANA B

A music player !!!!!

Design #009
Challenge : Designing a music player page
Music heals hearts
Just let the music flow through your soul... and that's how I started designing this page , let the music flow through your heart and everything seems new

Hope you like it !!!!!!
Have a great life !!!!!!

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
