MeetingPlay Brandbook

MeetingPlay Brandbook product interface web design ux ui styleguide color branding brandbook
Brandbook created for MeetingPlay.

Visionary Event Technology
For In-person, Virtual, and Hybrid Events
One partner to bring your best event experience to life

Learn how you can tap into the power of meaningful connections: www.meetingplay.com

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
Product Design Lead @Manifold 🦸‍♂️
