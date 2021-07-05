Alyssia vector art

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This art is only as my gallery. I made this picture because it was inspired by the main character in the thriller series entitled "The End of The F****ing World". The character I drew is named Jessica Barden or Alyssia in the series. She is a famous actress from england who has played in several films in hollywood.
Other than that, I drew her because in 2017, she became popular due to the series and many people are talking about the series.
App: Adobe Illustrator