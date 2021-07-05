Alyssia vector art

This art is only as my gallery. I made this picture because it was inspired by the main character in the thriller series entitled "The End of The F****ing World". The character I drew is named Jessica Barden or Alyssia in the series. She is a famous actress from england who has played in several films in hollywood.

Other than that, I drew her because in 2017, she became popular due to the series and many people are talking about the series.

App: Adobe Illustrator