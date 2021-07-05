Ze Tan

K is for Kettle

K is for Kettle
Explore a new way to create hand-drawn animations.
Please join me together for the 26-week Challenge to create 26 hand-drawn animation by using the iPad app Looom.

Tool: Looom (iPad) https://iorama.studio/
Date: 6/25/2021

Check out other gifs in my collection: Hand-drawn Animation 26-week Challenge.
A is for Alpaca
B is for Bubble
C is for Chanel
D is for Dream
E is for Eclipse
F is for Flamingo
E is for Geometry
H is for Hawaii
...

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
