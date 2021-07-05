J is for Journal

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Explore a new way to create hand-drawn animations.
Please join me together for the 26-week Challenge to create 26 hand-drawn animation by using the iPad app Looom.
Tool: Looom (iPad) https://iorama.studio/
Date: 6/18/2021
Check out other gifs in my collection: Hand-drawn Animation 26-week Challenge.
https://shorturl.at/avRS2
A is for Alpaca
B is for Bubble
C is for Chanel
D is for Dream
E is for Eclipse
F is for Flamingo
E is for Geometry
H is for Hawaii
...