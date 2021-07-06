Zack Bonds

Takeya Desktop

Zack Bonds
Zack Bonds
Hire Me
  • Save
Takeya Desktop ecommerce ui branding logo illustration web minimal flat ux design clean
Download color palette

Recently worked on a concept for a water bottle company. The client ended up going with another direction but I still had a lot of fun exploring graphic overlays and dynamic content.

My name is Zack Bonds and I am a freelance designer working for Huge and Third and Grove. I am open to new opportunities so reach out if you have any questions or want to work together!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Zack Bonds
Zack Bonds
Connecting Brands and People // Product Designer
Hire Me

More by Zack Bonds

View profile
    • Like