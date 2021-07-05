I is for Intensity

Explore a new way to create hand-drawn animations.

Please join me together for the 26-week Challenge to create 26 hand-drawn animation by using the iPad app Looom.

Tool: Looom (iPad) https://iorama.studio/

Date: 6/12/2021

A is for Alpaca

B is for Bubble

C is for Chanel

D is for Dream

E is for Eclipse

F is for Flamingo

E is for Geometry

H is for Hawaii

...