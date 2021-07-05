Mansu

''Afro Sensei'' - Cartoon illustration

Mansu
Mansu
  • Save
''Afro Sensei'' - Cartoon illustration illustration design logo illustration logo cartoon logo logotype logo design concept logo design branding logo design design branding cartoon illustration cartoon illustration
Download color palette

Hey, I made my first cartoon illustration for somebody going with the name ''AfroSensei'' He wanted something badass looking with a bandana and a cool mustache. I also obviously resembled the Afro and Sensei from his name.

hope you like it!

Mansu
Mansu

More by Mansu

View profile
    • Like