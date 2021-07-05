Bambino - Block Modern Font

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️

✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️



Block, bold, stand out from the crowd. Is what BAMBINO all about. Being the loudest in the society.

Suit perfectly for high-end market audiences, poster, movie title, classic restaurant/ cafe menu, magazine, youtube covers, youtube thumbnails, social media page covers and so on...