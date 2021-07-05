Nick Paatashvili

Split

Nick Paatashvili
Nick Paatashvili
  • Save
Split smile face design icon merge two emotion smile simple logo logomark colorful split face
Download color palette

While working on a freelance project, suddenly this idea came out from my pixelated mind and here we are...

Feel free to like or give me a feedback.

Cheers.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2021
Nick Paatashvili
Nick Paatashvili

More by Nick Paatashvili

View profile
    • Like