Takeya Mobile

Takeya Mobile ecommerce branding logo illustration ui web minimal flat ux design clean
Here is mobile for my previous Takeya concept. Everything scaled down and stacked nicely :)

My name is Zack Bonds and I am a freelance designer working for Huge and Third and Grove. I am open to new opportunities so reach out if you have any questions or want to work together!

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
