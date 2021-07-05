Aurelia Magentha

Agnes vector art

I created this art for my client's requested. This art for my client's girlfriend birthday. He gave me three photos of her girlfriend and wanted me to designed it as simple as possible.

I have also asked permission from my client to re-upload this work to be used as a portfolio.

App: Adobe Illustrator for each vector & Canva for the background and the font.

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
