Gennady Molod

XXI век - мобильная версия

Gennady Molod
Gennady Molod
  • Save
XXI век - мобильная версия appdesign app mobile uiuxdesign webdesign userinterface web ui uidesign
Download color palette

Мобильная версия сайта мёд. центра. Главный экран отделения и онлайн запись (Медицинский центр XXI век)
.
Есть интересный проект? Оставляй заявку тут https://inkedx.ru
Подписывайся на инстаграм https://www.instagram.com/inkedx_/
🖖

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2021
Gennady Molod
Gennady Molod
Designer 👻

More by Gennady Molod

View profile
    • Like