Indoor Cycling Logo branding bicycle cycle clean geometric minimal flat design logo design strong bold fitness gym gear sprocket bike wheel monogram b bike indoor cycling
Here's a chunky mark from the branding of an indoor cycling gym + studio. The idea behind it was to include a "b" + bike wheel + gear sprocket with some nice angles and motion to it.

