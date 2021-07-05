Basic Beauty - Routine Planner iOS app

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi Guys 🖐,
Here’s my first shot for the Routine Planner iOS Application.
Basic Beauty is a free and easy-to-use tool that helps you to create, practice and stick to beauty routines.
Get the app on the App Store - https://apps.apple.com/app/id1571959428
What do you think? Drop a comment below.
Press "L" to spread your love! ❤