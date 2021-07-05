Jelena Milutinovic

Rentable - Booking platform
This is my exploration of travel booking platform. While I was designing this platform I wanted to make something that is simple to use and scan, while providing all necessary information for planning a vacation. I wanted to help hosts present their places the best way they can and put forward their best features and services.

