Web Chat bot UI Design

A client requested a chat bot interface for their website, which should gather information from the user before handing over to a service manager. My challenge was to create an interface based on their styleguide - which was only created for enterprise products - and the technical limitations of legacy code.
Please note that the design was adapted to a different genre to suit the NDA. This was originally in the telecommunication industry.