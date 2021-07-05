Miriam Nabinger

Web Chat bot UI Design

Web Chat bot UI Design ui interface design ui design chatbot ui
A client requested a chat bot interface for their website, which should gather information from the user before handing over to a service manager. My challenge was to create an interface based on their styleguide - which was only created for enterprise products - and the technical limitations of legacy code.

Please note that the design was adapted to a different genre to suit the NDA. This was originally in the telecommunication industry.

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
Minamalism - UI UX Product Designer
