Ready, Brand Characters | I

colors bold leo natsume meeting working team animals macbook trending 3d character character design 3d branding app interface web illustration design ux ui
The calendar you need to meet.

Ready is the first calendar that solves the meeting problem. It stops them from crowding your day and makes the ones you have worth their weight. Ready have powerful new tools to make every meetingworth having. For the Digital Product Design, I create a series of illustration and characters - The Makeshifters. You can check the website here: https://ready.so

My role: 3D ilustration, Design
Co-Founder & Designer: Kyle Thacker
Client: Ready

www.leonatsume.com

