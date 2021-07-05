Ready, Brand Characters | I

The calendar you need to meet.

Ready is the first calendar that solves the meeting problem. It stops them from crowding your day and makes the ones you have worth their weight. Ready have powerful new tools to make every meetingworth having. For the Digital Product Design, I create a series of illustration and characters - The Makeshifters. You can check the website here: https://ready.so

My role: 3D ilustration, Design

Co-Founder & Designer: Kyle Thacker

Client: Ready

