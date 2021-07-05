Ready, Brand Characters | I

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Ready is the first calendar that solves the meeting problem. It stops them from crowding your day and makes the ones you have worth their weight. Ready have powerful new tools to make every meetingworth having. For the Digital Product Design, I create a series of illustration and characters - The Makeshifters. You can check the website here: https://ready.so
My role: 3D ilustration, Design
Co-Founder & Designer: Kyle Thacker
Client: Ready
