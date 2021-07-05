Aurelia Magentha

Family vector art

Family vector art
This art I created based on my client's request. My client wanted me to drew this for her friend's birthday by a photo she gave me.

Thankfully, my client liked it ✨✨

App: Adobe Illustrator

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
