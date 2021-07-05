Jansen Onfroy Hoodie design

This art I created for clothing design, especially for hoodie. I collaborated with my friend who has a local clothing brand. My friend has a clothing brand which the musicians as his clothes' design. Therefore, I made it with the Jansen Onfroy as the muse, as known as XXXTENTATION.

I chose to create Jansen Onfroy art because he is one of the hip-hop legend until now, also a lot of people still listening his song even though he passed away.

App: Medibag