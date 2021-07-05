Aurelia Magentha

Graduation gift

Aurelia Magentha
Aurelia Magentha
  • Save
Graduation gift design 2d animation vector illustration animation
Download color palette

This vector art I design for my client's friend graduation gift. My client requested to design it as simple as well. She gave me her friend's photos, then I made it into vector and designed it.

App: Adobe Illustrator and Canva

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2021
Aurelia Magentha
Aurelia Magentha

More by Aurelia Magentha

View profile
    • Like