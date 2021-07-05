Yolanda Hache

Plastic Fever

Yolanda Hache
Yolanda Hache
  • Save
Plastic Fever matadero madrid blue pink mirror holograph holographic paper fever plastic art yolanda hache mercado de diseño iridiscent materials motion animation
Download color palette

3D Art Direction for Mercado de Diseño Fair - Plastic Fever Edition

If you're in need of 3D or Art Direction - let's talk!
hello.yolandahache@gmail.com

Copyright © 2021 Yolanda Hache

Yolanda Hache
Yolanda Hache

More by Yolanda Hache

View profile
    • Like