mangamarga

Blender Mushroom

mangamarga
mangamarga
  • Save
Blender Mushroom red mushroom bender digital illustration 3d
Download color palette

My first 3D scene was made on blender.
The 3D universe is awesome, and I'm excited to hit the road in this journey!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2021
mangamarga
mangamarga

More by mangamarga

View profile
    • Like