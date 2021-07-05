David Abuashvili

Freedom Square, Tbilisi

David Abuashvili
David Abuashvili
  • Save
Freedom Square, Tbilisi life nature countrey location roads sidewalk trees church megapolis freedom square town statue monument cars city landscape illustrator illustration
Download color palette

Hello.
This is my city's illustration done fully in illustrator. Any kind of advice for future improvements will be appreciated.
Hope you like it.
Have a great day :)

David Abuashvili
David Abuashvili

More by David Abuashvili

View profile
    • Like