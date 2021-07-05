Semyon Pryce

Logo for the Bunny Star children's toy store

BunnyStar is a children's toy store for children aged from 1 to 12 years. Among the assortment of products of their store there are many plush toys that are the main association of the store.
The project includes the development of a logo and an illustration that will be used on advertising banners and merch stores

