Experimental Type

This font is inspired by Edmond Dantès, the main character in the book and film ‘The Count of Monte Cristo’. Dantès is an honest, kind man who turns vengeful and bitter after he is framed for a crime he did not commit. This typeface illustrates his transformation from an innocent, kind young man into the angry, vengeful man he is turned into through betrayal and suffering. The white symbolises his initial innocence and eventual redemption. The red and charcoal symbolise the suffering he endured and the hatred that he harbors while the wire symbolises the corruption of his innocence.

The promotional editorial piece is a magazine insert. The editorial is designed to be folded and placed within a custom envelope, alluding to the letter used to unfairly incriminate Dantès. The text explores the age-old nature versus nurture debate with Dantès as a case study.