VISUAL IDENTITY AND PACKAGING / UNIVERSO NATURAL

VISUAL IDENTITY AND PACKAGING / UNIVERSO NATURAL
Universo Natural is a healthy brand that takes care of the environment, its objective is to sell natural products that transmit quality and well-being to its customers. The main characteristics of the brand have in its management model being traditional, modern, rustic, healthy and elegant, thus helping to create a visual system that connects the brand to a healthy and comfortable environment that offers well-being to all its customers.

