Collision:Amber (3) Ticket mockup

The theme of this time is "collision".

When it comes to collisions, we usually think of tough, warm, and tension scenes, such as comets hitting the earth, eggs hitting rocks, or sports.

I want to add my own understanding of "collision" in my illustration, looking forward to a quiet collision, and finally finalized "amber".

Amber, also known as "tiger spirit".

It is said that amber is the tears left by the tiger before death, carrying its spirit into the ground as a stone.

Amber itself is the same, resin dripping on insects that moment, is a silent collision.

Amber is the result of a collision.

Experienced deep burial and petrification, sealed the old life, with the smell of rosin, gentle and exquisite, silent and eternal.