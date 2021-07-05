Collision:Amber (2) skateboard mockup

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The theme of this time is "collision".
When it comes to collisions, we usually think of tough, warm, and tension scenes, such as comets hitting the earth, eggs hitting rocks, or sports.
I want to add my own understanding of "collision" in my illustration, looking forward to a quiet collision, and finally finalized "amber".
Amber, also known as "tiger spirit".
It is said that amber is the tears left by the tiger before death, carrying its spirit into the ground as a stone.
Amber itself is the same, resin dripping on insects that moment, is a silent collision.
Amber is the result of a collision.
Experienced deep burial and petrification, sealed the old life, with the smell of rosin, gentle and exquisite, silent and eternal.