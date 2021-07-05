Natalia Świerz

Animated Mental Health Illustration Deck

Natalia Świerz
Natalia Świerz
  • Save
Download color palette

🧚‍♀️Mental Health - Animated Illustration Deck

You can see the illustrations for the Mental Health Deck here: https://dribbble.com/shots/15796370-Mental-Health

They were designed in Adobe Illustrator, then animated in Adobe After Effects and rendered with Lottiefiles

Natalia Świerz
Natalia Świerz
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Natalia Świerz

View profile
    • Like