Vida Azadi

Boostan app UI/UX

Vida Azadi
Vida Azadi
  • Save
Boostan app UI/UX ux ui minimal flat design app
Download color palette

Hi guys!!!!
This design is the Dark Mode user interface of the Bustan application, which is an application for doing university affairs.
I will be happy if you write your comments about this project for me

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2021
Vida Azadi
Vida Azadi

More by Vida Azadi

View profile
    • Like