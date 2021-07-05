Hassan Mohammed

BeatStorm Productions - Stationery

media company stationery design stationery brand identity design
To wrap it all up, here's the logo design in action: business cards, stationery and poster.

Pretty happy with how it all turned out.

About the brand -
BeatStorm Productions est.2019, is a media company based in Punjab, India that creates content for the young and energetic, focusing on videos, entertainment & music.

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
