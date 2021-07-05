Michael Taylor

2022 NHL Stadium Series logo concept

A concept logo for next year's outdoor hockey game in Nashville between the Nashville Predators, and my favorite team, the Tampa Bay Lightning. The vertical shape is inspired by the head of a country western guitar.

