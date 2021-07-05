With the NBA finals starting tomorrow onwards I hereby present these cool NBA cards. My love for the game of basketball inspired me to create these NBA player cards as I always wanted to work on something related to this amazing sport and finally got the time and patience to do so this weekend. I know you might be wondering why LeBron, Jordan and Curry ? Well these are the 3 players I can watch my entire life. Pure hoopers and the best entertainers. Really hoping for more such productive weekends going forward.