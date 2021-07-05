Sagar Sharma

NBA cards

NBA cards players ui ui ux ui design sports cards ui sports basketball lebron james michael jordan steph curry figma chicago bulls golden state warriors lakers minimal cards
With the NBA finals starting tomorrow onwards I hereby present these cool NBA cards. My love for the game of basketball inspired me to create these NBA player cards as I always wanted to work on something related to this amazing sport and finally got the time and patience to do so this weekend. I know you might be wondering why LeBron, Jordan and Curry ? Well these are the 3 players I can watch my entire life. Pure hoopers and the best entertainers. Really hoping for more such productive weekends going forward.

UI/UX and Graphic Designer from India. Fan of minimalism

