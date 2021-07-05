ORB 2.0 - Productivity App Concept

ORB is a productivity app made to simplify and expedite one's workflow into a single application. I have created two versions of this app in response to Focus Space by Denys Hubariev. ORB includes a calming minimal interface with a calendar (ability to link with Google Calendar), music controls (synced with phone's audio output), Pomodoro timer, to do list, notes section, and meditation section. The menu is reached by swiping left after a user logs in. The menu bar includes a toggle for Do Not Disturb and a search option that searches all of a user's content within ORB. I made ORB with the goal of combining multiple applications into one aesthetically pleasing interface. I wanted to make it simple and easy for users to maintain their focus while having all the necessary tools on hand to increase the fluidity and quality of their interactions. ORB allows users to easily identify task prioritization and boost their overall efficiency.