ORB 2.0 - Productivity App Concept

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
ORB is a productivity app made to simplify and expedite one's workflow into a single application. I have created two versions of this app in response to Focus Space by Denys Hubariev. ORB includes a calming minimal interface with a calendar (ability to link with Google Calendar), music controls (synced with phone's audio output), Pomodoro timer, to do list, notes section, and meditation section. The menu is reached by swiping left after a user logs in. The menu bar includes a toggle for Do Not Disturb and a search option that searches all of a user's content within ORB. I made ORB with the goal of combining multiple applications into one aesthetically pleasing interface. I wanted to make it simple and easy for users to maintain their focus while having all the necessary tools on hand to increase the fluidity and quality of their interactions. ORB allows users to easily identify task prioritization and boost their overall efficiency.