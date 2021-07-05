Venus - Dashboard Builder for Figma

Create awesome dashboards with less effort directly in Figma!

The first easy-to-use Dashboard Builder for Figma with more than 25+ widgets/cards that allows you to design dashboards quickly with world-class standards out-of-the-box. 🔥

View the full presentation => https://venusdesignsystem.com/dashboard-builder

Venus - Dashboard Builder is a tool based on Venus Design System. A design system/tool with more than 2000+ Components states, Global Styles and many other cool things! Discover more here→

This complex, modern, clean design tool will help you reduce hours of time wasted wireframing and building UI projects. Venus Design System will increase cohesion, collaboration, and focus your creativity where it matters! ❤️

25+ Widgets/Cards

Google Material Icons

Global Styles for Typography, Colors

Example Apps & Elements made with Venus

Light/Dark Themes (Dark in Progress)

Responsive Auto-layout V3.0

Modular design based on Atomic Design Methodology

Full-Form Building Buttons, Text, and Custom Input

Easily Customizable

Various Sized Components

Free Lifetime Updates