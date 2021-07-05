Good for Sale
Venus - Dashboard Builder for Figma

Venus - Dashboard Builder for Figma modern 2021 widgets cards components dashboard builder design html trends ui kit freebie free figma builder dashboard
Venus - Dashboard Builder FREE

Price
Free
Get for free
Available on venusdesignsystem.com
Create awesome dashboards with less effort directly in Figma!

The first easy-to-use Dashboard Builder for Figma with more than 25+ widgets/cards that allows you to design dashboards quickly with world-class standards out-of-the-box. 🔥

View the full presentation => https://venusdesignsystem.com/dashboard-builder

Venus - Dashboard Builder is a tool based on Venus Design System. A design system/tool with more than 2000+ Components states, Global Styles and many other cool things! Discover more here→

This complex, modern, clean design tool will help you reduce hours of time wasted wireframing and building UI projects. Venus Design System will increase cohesion, collaboration, and focus your creativity where it matters! ❤️

25+ Widgets/Cards
Google Material Icons
Global Styles for Typography, Colors
Example Apps & Elements made with Venus
Light/Dark Themes (Dark in Progress)
Responsive Auto-layout V3.0
Modular design based on Atomic Design Methodology
Full-Form Building Buttons, Text, and Custom Input
Easily Customizable
Various Sized Components
Free Lifetime Updates

