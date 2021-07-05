Venus - Dashboard Builder for Figma

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Create awesome dashboards with less effort directly in Figma!
The first easy-to-use Dashboard Builder for Figma with more than 25+ widgets/cards that allows you to design dashboards quickly with world-class standards out-of-the-box. 🔥
View the full presentation => https://venusdesignsystem.com/dashboard-builder
Venus - Dashboard Builder is a tool based on Venus Design System. A design system/tool with more than 2000+ Components states, Global Styles and many other cool things! Discover more here→
This complex, modern, clean design tool will help you reduce hours of time wasted wireframing and building UI projects. Venus Design System will increase cohesion, collaboration, and focus your creativity where it matters! ❤️
25+ Widgets/Cards
Google Material Icons
Global Styles for Typography, Colors
Example Apps & Elements made with Venus
Light/Dark Themes (Dark in Progress)
Responsive Auto-layout V3.0
Modular design based on Atomic Design Methodology
Full-Form Building Buttons, Text, and Custom Input
Easily Customizable
Various Sized Components
Free Lifetime Updates