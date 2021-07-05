Jack Gunns

Greek Gods, Zeus Logo

Jack Gunns
Jack Gunns
  • Save
Greek Gods, Zeus Logo mythology god greek god greek zeus shield badge logo marks mark logo mark logos vector ui branding design logodesign logo brand branding brand identity illustration
Download color palette

Part of a set of logos inspired by the Greek Gods. Zeus, King of the gods, ruler of Mount Olympus, and god of the sky, weather, thunder, lightning, law, order, and justice. His usual attributes are the royal scepter and the lightning bolt. His sacred animals include the eagle and the bull.

You can find me by visiting:
📩 jgunnsdesign@gmail.com
🌐 www.jackgunns.com
@gunns_designs

Thanks!

Jack Gunns
Jack Gunns

More by Jack Gunns

View profile
    • Like