Greek Gods, Zeus Logo

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Part of a set of logos inspired by the Greek Gods. Zeus, King of the gods, ruler of Mount Olympus, and god of the sky, weather, thunder, lightning, law, order, and justice. His usual attributes are the royal scepter and the lightning bolt. His sacred animals include the eagle and the bull.
You can find me by visiting:
📩 jgunnsdesign@gmail.com
🌐 www.jackgunns.com
@gunns_designs
Thanks!