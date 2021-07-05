Greek Gods, Zeus Logo

Part of a set of logos inspired by the Greek Gods. Zeus, King of the gods, ruler of Mount Olympus, and god of the sky, weather, thunder, lightning, law, order, and justice. His usual attributes are the royal scepter and the lightning bolt. His sacred animals include the eagle and the bull.

