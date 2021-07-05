Chimere Onyegbado

#DailyUI Day 4- Calculator

Chimere Onyegbado
Chimere Onyegbado
  • Save
#DailyUI Day 4- Calculator ui design
Download color palette

Inspired by windows calculator

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2021
Chimere Onyegbado
Chimere Onyegbado

More by Chimere Onyegbado

View profile
    • Like