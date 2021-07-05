Zeer Graphic

Manuc Academy Logo

Zeer Graphic
Zeer Graphic
  • Save
Manuc Academy Logo line logo monoline logo monogram logo modern logo logo presentation logo design logo branding and identity branding academy logo educationlogo education logo owl education logo owl university logo book logo owl book logo owl school logo owllogo owl logo owl academy logo
Download color palette

For detail presentation, check my Instagram
www.instagram.com/zeergraphic
.
Please contact me for logo project
zeergraphic@gmail.com
.
Thanks for your support. Like, share and comment :)

Zeer Graphic
Zeer Graphic

More by Zeer Graphic

View profile
    • Like