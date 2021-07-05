Jack Gunns

YG Kindness Award Invitation

Visual identity for YG Kindness Award - "Honouring the life & legacy of Yocheved Gourarie A”H. Celebrate your teachers, classmates and childhood friends who’ve made a lasting impact on your life through acts of kindness, large and small."

I also worked on building the website: www.kindnessaward.com

